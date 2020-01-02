Shiv Sena plans to introduce more job-based courses, decentralise Mumbai University: Report

Though there are murmurs about all being not rosy at the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi after distribution of berths in the state's cabinet, work is beginning anyway under tri-party coalition Maharashtra government led by Uddhav Thackeray.

Aaditya Thackeray's close aide and Yuva Sena general secretary Varun Sardesai, said that the Worli MLA is looking at revamping the education infrastructure.

In a move that may win the hearts of hundreds of young voters, the Shiv Sena lawmaker plans to introduce more skill/ job-based courses, reported the Free Press Journal.

Sardesai said: “There is a dearth of skill and job-based courses offered by the state and its affiliated institutions. Our job will be to reform the system of education.”

Talking about their plans to begin diploma courses on tourism in Maharashtra, he said: “Maharashtra has the potential to become a tourism hotspot. Despite being blessed ecologically, the state failed to promote and market itself properly, due to lack of expertise on tourism management.”

Therefore, Aaditya plans to propose diploma courses on tourism to tap into the real potential of Maharashtra's many touristy areas such as Sindhudurg and Nashik.

Sardesai added: “This will educate and empower the youth of those parts of the state, where tourism plays a pivotal role in earning their daily bread.”

The Yuva Sena leader further informed that Aaditya also plans to decentralise Mumbai University (MU). Explaining why the young MLA wants to do so, he said though there are more than 800 colleges associated with the Varsity, there are no sub-centres in the rural reaches or remote districts of the state.

As a result, students have to travel all the way to Mumbai to collect their certificates. To make their lives easier, sub-centres may be set up in places located far away from Mumbai.