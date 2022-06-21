Sharad Pawar sees no threat to MVA government, calls rebellion internal matter of Shiv Sena

File image: NCP chief and former Union minister Sharad Pawar during a press conference (file photo)

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar sees no threat to the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra and called the turmoil after the rebellion by minister Eknath Shinde Shiv Sena's was an "internal matter".

Pawar on June 21 accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of planning to topple the MVA government and said that he had full faith in Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, while assuring that the ruling alliance will find a solution to the crisis.

"This is an internal issue of the Shiv Sena, whatever they decide we are with them. We do not think there is any need for change in the government," Pawar told the media in Delhi on a day when Shiv Sena leader and minister Eknath Shinde remained holed up, along with over two dozen MLAs, in a hotel in Gujarat's Surat since June 20 legislative council elections fuelling rumours of a rebellion within the party and spelling trouble for the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government in the state.

"Eknath Shinde has never conveyed to us that he wants to be the CM," Pawar said in response to a question about Shinde wanting to be the chief minister. Pawar is expected to meet CM Uddhav Thackeray later in the evening.

"The plan to topple the MVA government has been in the works for two-and-a-half years," he said.

The rebellion comes after the ruling MVA and the BJP won five seats each in the Legislative Assembly elections. Opposition BJP won all five seats it contested, while the Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party bagged two each in the results declared on Monday. Congress candidate Chandrakant Handore, however, lost in a setback for the ruling alliance.

The Congress has appointed former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath as AICC Observer to Maharashtra in the recent political development in the state with immediate effect.