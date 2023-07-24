Sanjay Singh of AAP suspended from RS for Monsoon Session

Sanjay Singh

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on July 24 suspended Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Member of Parliament, Sanjay Singh, for the entire Monsoon Session.

“The motion is that Shri Sanjay Singh be suspended for the entire duration of this session for having repeatedly violated the directive of the chair. The House approves it. Shri Sanjay Singh is suspended as a member for the entire session of this House,” said Jagdeep Dhankhar.