Rumblings in Congress after Bihar debacle, special AICC panel to meet today

The knives, it seems, are out once again in the Congress after senior leader and former Union Minister Kapil Sibal has gone out in public with his critique of the party leadership in the backdrop of the abysmal performance in Bihar elections.

Sibal’s remarks calling for "experienced minds, experienced hands and those who understand political realities" to revive the organisation have evoked support as well as criticism within the party.

"Where we were an alternative, the people of that state have not reposed their confidence in the Congress in the manner expected by us. So the time for introspection is over. We know the answers. The Congress must be brave and willing to recognise them," Sibal said in an interview to the Indian Express referring to the Congress's abysmal performance in Bihar and the by-polls held across the country.

The Congress won 19 out of the 70 seats it contested in Bihar as part of the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan that ended up with 110 seats. The Nitish Kumar-led NDA retained power, bagging 125 seats in the 243-member house.

Sibal received support from Congress’ Rajya Sabha member Vivek Tankha who said it was time to act now insisting that the Congress had to survive for democracy to survive.

"Kapil ji is an iconic lawyer and hard core congress personality. Together and individually we have fought countless battles and continue to fight ag BJP shenanigans. For our democracy to survive Congress has to survive. Time to act is now or tomorrow may be too late," Tankha said in a tweet

Among other leaders, Congress Lok Sabha Member of Parliament Karti Chidambaram, son of former Finance Minister P Chidambaram also pitched for introspection

"It's time we introspect, ideate, consult & act, " he said in a tweet.

Sibal and Tankha were part of a group of 23 senior Congress leaders who had in August written to party chief Sonia Gandhi making suggestions on ways to revive the organisation.

Senior party leader and Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot rebutted Sibal’s comments saying there was "no need" for his colleague to mention "internal issues" in the media and the comments have hurt the sentiments of party workers.

"There was no need for Mr Kapil Sibal to mention our internal issue in Media, this has hurt the sentiments of party workers across the country," Ashok Gehlot, the veteran Congress leader said.

Meanwhile, the special All India Congress Committee panel to assist party president Sonia Gandhi is likely to meet later today in the wake of the fresh rumblings within the party after Bihar election results. The panel was constituted as part of the AICC reshuffle in September after the stormy Congress Working Committee.