    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann watches 'Laal Singh Chaddha', says it speaks of mutual brotherhood

    ’Laal Singh Chaddha’ is the official remake of Tom Hanks-starrer Hollywood classic ’Forrest Gump’, which was released in 1994.

    PTI
    August 14, 2022 / 04:07 PM IST

    Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday watched Bollywood movie ’Laal Singh Chaddha’ and said it gives a message of mutual brotherhood and not letting seeds of hatred grow in young hearts. Mann also congratulated actor Aamir Khan and his team for the movie.


    ’Laal Singh Chaddha’ is the official remake of Tom Hanks-starrer Hollywood classic ’Forrest Gump’, which was released in 1994.


    ”Today, I got a chance to watch ’Laal Singh Chaddha’the movie gives a message of maintaining mutual brotherhood and not letting the seeds of hatred grow in tender hearts…congratulations to Aamir and his team,” Mann said in a tweet in Punjabi.

    Written by Atul Kulkarni, the movie also features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh in pivotal roles. The Hindi adaptation revolves around the life of slow-witted but kind-hearted man, Laal (Khan), as he narrates the important events of his life, which coincide with several historic events of the country.

    PTI
    Tags: #Aamir Khan #Bhagwant Mann #Laal Singh Chaddha #Punjab
    first published: Aug 14, 2022 04:07 pm
