Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 31, 2020 11:03 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PM Modi says hope there are good debates in Parliament over economic issues ahead of Budget session

Speaking ahead of the Budget Session, Modi said that he wanted a vast and qualitative discussion on financial issues in both the houses.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that a strong foundation will be laid for this decade in the present session of Parliament and hoped there will be good debates in both the Houses on the economy.

Speaking ahead of the Budget Session, Modi said that he wanted a vast and qualitative discussion on financial issues in both the houses.

"This session should be focussed mainly on economic issues. I want there to be good debates on these issues in both houses.

"Our government's identity has been of empowering Dalits, women, those who face exploitation. We want to continue these efforts. This session should be focussed mainly on economic issues. I want there to be good debates on these issues in both houses," he said.

(With PTI inputs)

First Published on Jan 31, 2020 10:56 am

tags #Budget 2020 #Budget Session #economic issues #Economy #India #Narendra Modi #Politics

