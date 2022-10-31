Pension scheme, Agnipath to be key issues in Himachal Pradesh election

The assembly polls in Himachal Pradesh will be held on November 12

It’s been a year of protests in Himachal Pradesh. It began with youths protesting against the new Agnipath soldier recruitment policy, followed by apple growers taking to the streets over rising input costs, and government employees intensifying their stir to restore the old pension scheme (OPS).

Ahead of the polls for 68 assembly seats on November 12, opposition parties including the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party are raising these three issues as chief minister Jai Ram Thakur of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) defends its stance and policies.

These issues, in addition to anti-incumbency, price rise and unemployment, could play a key role in the first election in the state since the Covid-19 pandemic, political analysts said. Since 1985, Himachal Pradesh has always alternately been ruled by Congress and BJP governments.

Old pension scheme

Earlier in October, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra kicked off her party’s campaign in the hill state, promising to restore the OPS for government employees if voted to power. She met the protesting government employees ahead of her rally in Solan.

AAP too made a similar promise, just weeks after AAP-ruled Punjab joined Congress-ruled Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led Jharkhand in restoring the OPS. Protesting employees said in the old scheme, which was discontinued in 2004, the government contributed the entire pension amount and it was more employee-friendly than the new one, which requires their contribution.

“Opposition parties are keen on making this an important issue because the reversal will impact more than 1.75 lakh government employees and their families,” Ramesh K. Chauhan, professor in the department of political science at Himachal Pradesh University in Shimla, told Moneycontrol. “The plight of government employees and youths pitchforks the overall issue of unemployment to the centre stage. This is the reason that the OPS and Agnipath scheme are two of the biggest issues in this election.”

Acknowledging the sensitivity of the issue, chief minister Thakur has maintained that his government has been looking into the demands. Earlier this month, he is reported to have reiterated that OPS will be restored under the tenure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The state government also recently co-opted official and non-official members to a committee that is looking into redressal of pension-related grievances.

Agnipath scheme

The other issue is the Agnipath scheme for recruitment of soldiers in the army, navy and air force, largely on a four-year, short-term contractual basis. Widespread protests broke out in many parts of the country in June after the Union Cabinet announced the scheme. In Himachal Pradesh, known to be a state of army aspirants, youths demanded the immediate withdrawal of the scheme and the resumption of regular recruitment.

“Youths in the state feel that they were already struggling with the onslaught of unemployment and then the government introduced a new recruitment scheme. It is not just about the aspirants but their families which are dependent on them. This is bound to be a key issue in this election,” Chauhan said.

Fauji (soldier) votes are significant in the state. According to Chauhan, in several districts of Himachal Pradesh, especially those bordering Punjab, almost every household has a serving or retired armed forces member. Opposition parties too have taken note of this. The Congress and AAP have held protests to demand the rollback of the scheme and signalled that it will be one of the mainstays of their election campaign.

Other issues

Experts said the woes of apple farmers could be a factor. After almost three decades, apple farmers have come together to protest against the high cost of inputs including fertilisers and fungicides and low returns. The sentiment could impact assembly constituencies in Shimla, Kinnaur, Kullu and Mandi districts.

Additionally, this will be the first election in the state since the onset of Covid-19. Anti-incumbency, unemployment and price rise could also play a key role.

With the next Lok Sabha elections scheduled by May 2024, the polls in Himachal Pradesh may prove significant in the BJP’s calculations. Political heavyweights including Modi and Vadra have kicked off their campaigns in the hill state and canvassing will increase over the next two weeks.

ANUJA is an independent journalist based in New Delhi who writes at the intersection of policy and politics. She tweets at @just_anuja