    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    Over 40% see PM Modi as best suited to handle India’s internal and external security: Axis My India survey

    85% of respondents think startups will be the backbone of 'New India'

    Moneycontrol News
    March 01, 2022 / 01:53 PM IST
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Image)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Image)

    Forty two percent of respondents to a survey think Prime Minister Narendra Modi is best prepared to handle India's domestic and external security.

    The monthly survey called India Customer Sentiment Index released by consumer data intelligence firm Axis My India comes in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

    In the survey, Modi was followed by Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal, Yogi Adityanath, and Mamata Banerjee, all of whom have single-digit support.

    According to 50% of respondents, results of five state elections - Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur, and Goa - are expected to have a significant impact on national elections in 2024.

    It is mentioned in the survey that these are the opinions of people from all throughout the country, not just the electoral states.

    The survey showed that 85% of consumers believe startups will be the backbone of 'New India'.

    Axis My India observed that 68% believe the RBI's proposed digital currency/digital rupee will enable safer and more secure online transactions and cash transfers. This upbeat attitude could lead to a greater adoption of the proposed digital currency when it is released. And, a minority of 13% and 6% feel the digital rupee will ensure less dependency on cash/physical notes, and stimulate increased global as well as rural transactions.

    The surveys were conducted using Computer Aided Telephonic Interviews with a total sample size of 10,151 people: 70% of respondents being from rural India and 30% hailing from metropolitan areas. Furthermore, 63% of the responders were male, while 37% were female.
    first published: Mar 1, 2022 01:53 pm

