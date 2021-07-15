MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:You can add global companies to your portfolio through Fund of Funds! Watch the webinar on July 20, 11am to get started
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

NHRC report on Bengal post-poll violence recommends CBI probe into rapes, murders

As per the NHRC report, between May 2 and June 20, at least 1,934 complaints related to post-poll violence have been filed, including 29 complaints of murder, 12 of sexual assault and rape, and 940 of arson and loot.

Moneycontrol News
July 15, 2021 / 06:10 PM IST
Trinamool won the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections

Trinamool won the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections

Asserting that the situation in West Bengal is a “manifestation of the law of ruler instead of rule of law”, a National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) committee probing alleged incidents of post-poll violence in the state, in a report placed before the Calcutta High Court, has recommended a CBI probe into “grievous offences like murder and rape”.

Hindustan Times reported that as per the NHRC, between May 2 and June 20, at least 1,934 complaints related to post-poll violence have been filed, including 29 complaints of murder, 12 of sexual assault and rape, and 940 of arson and loot.

The committee, which was formed by the NHRC chairman on a direction by a five-judge bench of the high court, also said that these cases should be tried outside the state.

“The spatiotemporal expanse of violent incidents in the state of West Bengal reflects the appalling apathy of the state government towards the plight of victims.”

“The committee has recommended that grievous offences like murder, rape, etc should be handed over to the CBI for investigation and these cases should be tried outside the state,” the report, submitted before the Calcutta High Court on June 13, read.

Close

Related stories

A bunch of PILs filed before the high court alleged that people were subjected to assault, made to flee homes, and properties were destroyed as a result of post-poll violence in Bengal.

“This was retributive violence by supporters of the ruling party against supporters of the main opposition party,” the NHRC committee said in its scathing remarks.

(With PTI inputs)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) #political violence #post-poll violence #west bengal #West Bengal Assembly Election 2021
first published: Jul 15, 2021 06:10 pm

Must Listen

D-Street Talk: Fund manager who manages about $4bn of AUM shares insight on 30 years of reforms, midcaps & advice for Robinhood investors

D-Street Talk: Fund manager who manages about $4bn of AUM shares insight on 30 years of reforms, midcaps & advice for Robinhood investors

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.