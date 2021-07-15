NHRC report on Bengal post-poll violence recommends CBI probe into rapes, murders

Trinamool won the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections

Asserting that the situation in West Bengal is a “manifestation of the law of ruler instead of rule of law”, a National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) committee probing alleged incidents of post-poll violence in the state, in a report placed before the Calcutta High Court, has recommended a CBI probe into “grievous offences like murder and rape”.

Hindustan Times reported that as per the NHRC, between May 2 and June 20, at least 1,934 complaints related to post-poll violence have been filed, including 29 complaints of murder, 12 of sexual assault and rape, and 940 of arson and loot.

The committee, which was formed by the NHRC chairman on a direction by a five-judge bench of the high court, also said that these cases should be tried outside the state.

“The spatiotemporal expanse of violent incidents in the state of West Bengal reflects the appalling apathy of the state government towards the plight of victims.”

“The committee has recommended that grievous offences like murder, rape, etc should be handed over to the CBI for investigation and these cases should be tried outside the state,” the report, submitted before the Calcutta High Court on June 13, read.

A bunch of PILs filed before the high court alleged that people were subjected to assault, made to flee homes, and properties were destroyed as a result of post-poll violence in Bengal.

“This was retributive violence by supporters of the ruling party against supporters of the main opposition party,” the NHRC committee said in its scathing remarks.

(With PTI inputs)