NHRC forms 7-member committee to investigate post-poll violence in West Bengal

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on June 21 formed a seven-member committee to investigate the post-election violence in West Bengal.

The constitution of the probing panel comes three days after the Calcutta High Court ordered the human rights body to form a team that will examine the complaints of political violence in Bengal following the high-voltage assembly polls.

The NHRC panel would be headed by Rajeev Jain, a member of the commission, Times of India reported. Members of the committee include Atif Rasheed, the vice chairperson of National Commission for Minorities; Rajulben L Desai, member of National Commission for Women and Pradip Kumar Panja, the registrar of West Bengal State Human Rights Commission, among others.

The announcement of the panel's formation came hours after the Calcutta High Court dismissed a plea moved by West Bengal government seeking revocation of the order which mandated the NHRC to conduct a probe into the post-poll violence.

"We do not find any case made out for recall, modification or stay of order passed on June 18. State can place it's submissions and also place actions taken by it before NHRC. We are not sitting in appeal over order passed by us. Application dismissed," Bar and Bench quoted the five-judge bench as stating.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar welcomed the court's decision. A probe by the NHRC is necessitated to bring the truth out, he told reporters.

"Four states and one Union territory went to the polls. Why is only West Bengal soaked in blood? Today, people are not able to speak due to fear," news agency ANI quoted him as saying.

"I am shocked to see that this grave situation is being ignored even after 7 weeks since the polls ended. This is the most barbaric post poll violence after independence," Dhankar added.

The post-election violence in West Bengal flared up in the first week of May, after the results were declared by the Election Commission.

The ruling Trinamool Congress and rival Bharatiya Janata Party have levelled counter-allegations, holding each other responsible for the violence that claimed at least 17 lives.