Next state budget dedicated to youth: CM Ashok Gehlot

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday asked the students to send their suggestions saying the next state budget will be dedicated to the youth.

While addressing the students of Rajasthan University, Gehlot asked the students to dream of building the future and work with determination and a positive mindset to achieve success. The chief minister said the next state budget will be dedicated to the youth and students.

He asked the students to send their suggestions. He said that today the number of girls in colleges is more than that of boys, which shows that the state government is moving forward to encourage girl education in the state.

It is very important for girls to be educated and become partners in success, he said. The chief minister said that about 1.35 lakh government jobs have been given so far. More than one lakh government jobs are under process and more than one lakh government jobs have been announced in the last budget.

With this, Rajasthan is becoming the leading state by providing more than three and a half lakh government jobs in the state, he said. Recently, MoUs worth Rs 11 lakh crore have been signed-in ’Invest Rajasthan Summit’, in which lakhs of people of the state are likely to get employment in the private sector, he said.

Gehlot said the state government is providing the best opportunities for education to the students with various schemes including Chief Minister Anuprati Coaching Scheme, Rajiv Gandhi Scholarship for Academic Excellence Scheme and Mahatma Gandhi English Medium School among others.

Gehlot said that competitive examinations are being conducted transparently. At the same time, the persons involved in the paper leak have been sent to jail.

The government is making every possible effort to increase the per capita income and happiness index in the state, he said. Gehlot inaugurated the newly constructed Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Library building at a cost of about Rs 12 crore and the archery playground was built at a cost of Rs 23.32 lakh.

Minister of State for Higher Education Rajendra Singh Yadav said that by maintaining the quality of education, the state government is establishing new dimensions in the promotion of students.