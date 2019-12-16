App
Last Updated : Dec 16, 2019 01:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

Must be wary of jihadists, Maoists, separatists getting into student activism: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Hitting out at the Congress, the student-activist turned politician said whipping up people's emotions on issues like the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) only shows the opposition party's frustration.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said that citizens should be wary of “jihadists, Maoists and separatists” getting into student activism. Sitharaman, however, said that she was not aware of the events at New Delhi's Jamia Milia Islamia University over the weekend.

Hitting out at the Congress, the student-activist turned politician said whipping up people's emotions on issues like the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) only shows the opposition party's frustration.

She also said that activism per se is not new to universities and attributed the same to “idealism” that guides a student because of his/her age.

tags #India #Jamia Milia Islamia university #jihadists #Maoists #Nirmala Sitharaman #Politics

