Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav will be cremated in Saifai, his native village in Etawah district, on Tuesday around 3 pm, party has said.

Mulayam, 82, died on Monday in a private hospital in Gurugram at 8.16 am after a prolonged illness.

"The body of netaji is being taken to Saifai. On October 11, he will be cremated at around 3 pm," Samajwadi Party said.