you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Nov 14, 2019 03:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

Make Sonia Gandhi full-fledged President to end uncertainty: Veerappa Moily

Sonia Gandhi was made interim president last August, barely 20 months after she voluntarily relinquished the top post in favour of son Rahul Gandhi who refused to continue on as Congress chief after a humiliating 2019 general election defeat.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Sonia Gandhi should become full- fledged President of the Congress to end uncertainty over the leadership issue, senior party leader M Veerappa Moily said on Thursday.

"I feel that she should be the President, not to be called as interim President... should not be left in this kind of an uncertain situation", the former Union Minister told PTI.

Sonia Gandhi was made interim president last August, barely 20 months after she voluntarily relinquished the top post in favour of son Rahul Gandhi who refused to continue on as Congress chief after a humiliating 2019 general election defeat.

"In the absence of any other arrangement, particularly when Rahulji is not willing to be active, I think somebody has to take up the responsibility and she would not like the Congress to be left behind without a leader", Moily said. "According to me, she has to be full-fledged President", the former Karnataka Chief Minister said.

First Published on Nov 14, 2019 02:59 pm

tags #Congress #India #Politics #Sonia Gandhi #Veerappa Moily

