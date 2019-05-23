Lok Sabha Election Result 2019: PM Narendra Modi set to win Varanasi seat by a landslide margin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to secure his Lok Sabha seat by winning the Varanasi constituency with a thumping margin.

At the time of writing this article, the latest count shows that the closest contender to Modi, Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate Shalini Yadav, was trailing by a margin of 4 lakh votes. The Congress candidate, Ajay Rai, was in third position.

Of the 13 seats in Uttar Pradesh, 26 candidates were the fray are for Varanasi, the highest number of candidates that were contesting for a single seat in the state.

Uttar Pradesh trends suggest that the NDA is set to win more than 50 seats whereas the SP and BSP alliance are leading in less than 20 seats.

The BJP is set to return to power on May 23 as the partial vote count released by the Election Commission showed that it was leading in 296 of the 542 Lok Sabha seats that went to polls in seven phases, demolishing the combined opposition with the Congress Party, which was stuck at 51 seats.

(With inputs from PTI)

