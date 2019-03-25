App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 25, 2019 05:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

Karti Chidambaram files papers, slams BJP for 'imposing' Hindi

People of not only Tamil Nadu, but across the country want to dislodge the "fascist" BJP regime at the Centre, he told after filing his papers.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Karti Chidambaram, son of Congress leader P Chidambaram on March 25 filed his nomination to contest from Sivaganga Lok Sabha constituency and slammed the BJP-led Centre for 'imposing Hindi, Hindu and Hindutva' and 'ignoring' the interests of Tamil Nadu.

People of not only Tamil Nadu, but across the country want to dislodge the "fascist" BJP regime at the Centre, he told reporters after filing his papers.

Congress Legislature Party leader K R Ramasamy, senior DMK leader and former Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments K R Periakaruppan were among those who accompanied Karti Chidambaram.

To a question on the delay in announcing the candidate for Sivaganga, he said "there was no delay."

The Congress on March 24 released its ninth list of 10 candidates for the Lok Sabha election, fielding Karti Chidambaram from Sivaganga in Tamil Nadu.

Karti declined to comment to a question on former union minister E M Sudarsana Natchiappan's comment that his father prevented his growth in the Congress.

A former union minister of State for commerce and industry, Natchiappan had alleged that Chidambaram prevented him from becoming not only the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president, but also a Minister at the Centre for about nine years (since UPA assumed power in 2004).

"If elected, I will bring large private investments and facilitate setting up of industries suitable for this region and job creation is my first duty," he said.

To a question, he said his party loved the Tamil people and alleged that the BJP-led government at the Centre was fascist. He said the BJP government was not bothered about the Tamil people and alleged that it was keen only in imposing "Hindi, Hindu and Hindutva."

On BJP leader H Raja, (who too filed his nomination to contest from here), caiming that Congress would use its "money power," he said "Our election spend will be within the parameters fixed by the Election Commission."
First Published on Mar 25, 2019 05:21 pm

tags #India #Politics

