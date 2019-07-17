App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jul 17, 2019 11:18 AM IST | Source: PTI

Karnataka crisis: SC says rebel MLAs not to be compelled to take part in Assembly proceedings

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi further said Karnataka Assembly Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar was free to decide on the resignations of the rebel legislators within the time-frame decided by him.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Supreme Court directed on July 17 that the 15 rebel Congress and JD(S) MLAs "ought not" to be compelled to take part in the proceedings of the Karnataka Assembly, which is slated to decide the confidence motion moved by the H D Kumaraswamy-led state government on July 18.

The court also said the speaker's decision be put before it.

The court also said the speaker's decision be put before it.

For latest updates on Karnataka political crisis, follow our live blog
First Published on Jul 17, 2019 11:08 am

tags #India #Politics

