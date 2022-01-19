Goa Election 2022 | New entrant Amit Palekar AAP's CM face

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday announced lawyer-turned-politician Amit Palekar as its chief ministerial face for the next month’s assembly elections in Goa.

The 46-year-old lawyer had recently joined AAP and is the party’s candidate from the St Cruz Assembly constituency, which is currently represented by BJP.

His name was announced by AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in Panaji, Goa wants a change and AAP has been getting a tremendous response in the coastal state.

People are impressed with the Delhi model of governance, he said.

He said that Palekar is a new face for Goa. Palekar is the one who is ready to even give his life for Goa, said Kejriwal.

The AAP had announced that it will give face from the Bhandari community as its CM face in Goa. Palekar belongs to the Bhandari community.

Kejriwal denied that by announcing a member of the Bhandari community as the CM face in Goa, the AAP is playing caste politics. On the contrary, we are correcting the caste politics which was earlier played by other political parties, he said.