‘Ghar Wapsi' for Azad loyalists, 19 leaders rejoin Congress

19 leaders who followed Ghulam Nabi Azad into DAP back in Congress.

Nineteen leaders who left the Congress to join Ghulam Nabi Azad’s newly minted Democratic Azad Party returned to the Grand Old Party on January 6, as Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra heads to Jammu and Kashmir in its final lap.

Former deputy chief minister Tara Chand, four-time minister Peerzada Mohammad Sayeed, former legislator Thakur Balwan Singh and president of Bar Association Jammu MK Bhardwaj are among the leaders who rejoined the Congress as trouble brews for Democratic Azad Party months after its launch.

“We decided to leave Congress in haste and it was a blunder. All leaders are happy to have returned home and strengthen the secular forces,” said Tara Chand.

They were indebted to the Congress for giving them the opportunity to serve in various capacities, he said.

“Azad was a good friend and we always respected him as a leader. We realised, secular forces are under attack and came back to our home,” Chand added.

Chand, Singh and former minister Manohar Lal were expelled by Azad for “anti-party activities” in December, barely three months after he had hailed them as the backbone of the J&K Congress when they joined hands with him.

Following their expulsion, 126 DAP members resigned in protest. The return of Congress leaders merely 100 days after resigning to join the DAP has put Azad's political future on shaky ground in Jammu and Kahmir.

Political experts say, the DAP has been plagued by mistrust which has resulted in its top brass parting ways from its supremo at a time when it was trying to find its footing in the political landscape of the union territory.

Azad had quit Congress on August 26, 2022 and criticized the party for losing the political plot in a scathing and much publicized letter.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, “The leaders had not left the party, they had taken leave. All of them have returned after availing leave.”

They will participate in Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, which will reach Jammu region's Kathua district on January 20 and culminate in Srinagar on January 30 with a public meeting.

The Congress leaders are hoping that this yatra will strengthen the party cadre in the run-up to the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, which are likely to be held later this year.

The padayatra had started on September 7, 2022 from Kanyakumari and currently its underway in Haryana.

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, People’s Democratic Party chief and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, CPI (M) leader MY Tarigami would also join the march. Former chief minister Omar Abdullah will welcome the yatra in Srinagar.