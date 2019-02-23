App
Last Updated : Feb 23, 2019 08:07 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Explained: BJP’s alliance arithmetic and NDA’s expanding footprint

Watch the video to know more about BJP’s alliance arithmetic and NDA’s expansion.

Political developments across India over the past week have showed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is regaining old allies and expanding.

After many 'will they-won’t they' moments in Maharashtra, on February 18, the BJP and the Shiv Sena announced that they would together contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls and the Maharashtra assembly polls later in the year.

Of the 48 Lok Sabha seats in the state, the BJP will contest from 25 and the Shiv Sena from 23. The BJP-Shiv Sena combine will prevent the splitting of the anti-Congress, anti-NCP votes and could give the Congress-NCP alliance a tough fight.

Again, on February 19 the BJP announced its multi-party alliance in Tamil Nadu. Noteworthy in this is the return of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, or the AIADMK, to the NDA stable after five years. S Ramadoss’ Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), which has a strong following in north Tamil Nadu, has also returned to the NDA.

The BJP was on the back foot after it lost the three Hindi heartland states of Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan in the December elections. Also, owing to differences with the BJP, some parties have left the NDA. Prominent among them are N Chandrababu Naidu’s Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Mehbooba Mufti’s Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Upendra Kushwaha’s Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP).

Now the tide seems to be changing in favour of the NDA. The NDA in 2014 had between 25-27 parties in it. In 2019, the number of allies has already passed this tally. While much of the focus has been on the Opposition’s grand alliance, the BJP in a quiet manner has gone about expanding the NDA.

If the Lok Sabha poll becomes a clash between two grand alliances, expect the neutral parties such as Naveen Patnaik’s BJD, K Chandrashekar Rao’s TRS and Jaganmohan Reddy’s YSR Congress to play a crucial post-poll role.

Watch this video by Viju Cherian to understand the alliance math fully.
First Published on Feb 23, 2019 08:06 am

tags #BJP #Current Affairs #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #NDA #Politics #video

