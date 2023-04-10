English
    AAP gets national party status, NCP, CPI, Trinamool lose it, other parties see changes

    The Commission said the AAP has been named as a national party based on its electoral performance in four states -- Delhi, Goa, Punjab and Gujarat.

    April 10, 2023 / 08:26 PM IST
    The Election Commission of India announced that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has been recognised as a national party based on its electoral performance in Delhi, Goa, Punjab, and Gujarat.

    The All India Trinamool Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and the Communist Party of India (CPI) have had their national party status withdrawn.

    In addition, the state party status of RLD in Uttar Pradesh, BRS in Andhra Pradesh, PDA in Manipur, PMK in Puducherry, RSP in West Bengal, and MPC in Mizoram has been revoked.

    The BJP, Congress, CPI(M), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), National People's Party (NPP), and the AAP are now recognized as national parties. The NCP and Trinamool Congress will now be recognized as state parties in Nagaland and Meghalaya, respectively, based on their performance in the recently concluded assembly elections.

    The Election Commission also granted "recognised state political party" status to the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) in Nagaland, Voice of the People Party in Meghalaya, and the Tipra Motha in Tripura.

