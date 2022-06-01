ED summons Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi for questioning in National Herald Case

Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi at a party briefing. (File image: Reuters)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and Member of Parliament (MP) Rahul Gandhi over the National Herald case, the party said on June 1.

The two leaders have been summoned by the investigating agency for questioning on June 8in the money laundering case that the party claims had been closed in 2015.

"This is a strange case of money laundering where no money is involved. The case is more hollow than a pack of cards. We will face it. We are not intimidated. This reeks of vendetta, pettiness, fear and political cheapness," Congress leader and senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi told reporters informing about the summons notice sent a few days ago.



Singhvi said while Sonia Gandhi will appear for questioning if required but the party will write to the probe agency seeking some accommodation for Rahul Gandhi. "It is a political, social, economic, and legal battle," he said.

The National Herald case pertains to the alleged misappropriation of assets of over Rs 2,000 crore in an equity transaction.

"In 2015, the ED closed the National Herald case. But the govt did not like it and it removed the ED officials concerned, brought in new officials and reopened the case. This is to divert attention from inflation and other raging problems," Singhvi said.

Sources said, the probe agency has summoned the leaders for recording their statements under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The Congress party has blamed the BJP government at the centre for using 'puppet' agencies to intimidate political opponents. "National Herald has a history that goes back to Independence days. All opposition leaders, including Mamata Banerjee and Farooq Abdullah, are under the attacks from central agencies," Singhvi said.

ED had questioned former Union minister Pawan Bansal, senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge in April in connection with case. The case pertains to allegations of cheating, conspiracy and criminal breach of trust in the acquisition of the Associated Journals Limited (AJL), which ran the Congress mouthpiece, National Herald, by Young Indian Pvt Ltd.

"Started the National Herald newspaper in 1942, at that time the British tried to suppress it, today Modi govt is also doing the same & ED is being used for this. ED has given notice to our president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi," Congress leader Randeep Surjewala was quoted by news agency ANI as saying