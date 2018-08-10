Dislike honest people who cannot take decisions: Nitin Gadkari

Transport and Shipping Minister Nitin Gadkari said given a choice he would prefer dishonest people who makes mistakes than the honest who do not want to take decisions.

Speaking at the launch of motivational author Shiv Khera's book 'You can achieve more- Live by design not by default', he said there is no dearth of money or technology in the country or in the government, but there is shortage of people who want to work.

In this context, he cited the instance of the National Highway Authority of India signing an agreement with the State Bank of India (SBI) for a long-term unsecured loan to the tune of Rs 25,000 crore last week.

Gadkari, during his stint as the minister in the Maharashtra government between 1995 to 1999, was known for executing construction of several flyovers in Mumbai and the Pune-Mumbai Expressway.

He said people often ask him what is the reason behind his success since he has no experience in civil engineering.

"I don't have the knowledge and science required (for these projects), but I am a dare-devil. I have written on my table that I like people who can get things done. I tell my people that I even like dishonest people who can take the wrong decisions, but I dislike honest people who don't want to take the decisions. I only do what convinces my conscience, I don't fear anyone," he said.