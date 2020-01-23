App
Last Updated : Jan 23, 2020 01:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

Date of implementing Mumbai 24x7 plan yet to be decided, says Ashok Chavan

"Nightlife is not a proper word for what we have decided today. It's Mumbai 24x7 service for selected areas of the city. The date of its implementation is yet to be decided. We are looking for safe and secure places. We will keep police arrangements in mind," Chavan said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Ashok Chavan
Ashok Chavan

Soon after the Uddhav Thackeray-led cabinet gave its nod to let malls and eateries stay open throughout the night from January 27 in specific non-residential areas of Mumbai, PWD minister Ashok Chavan asserted that the date of the implementation of the plan "is yet to be decided".

His statement came hours after state's Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray had said that different multiplexes and shops will remain open as part of the plan from January 27 onwards.

Close

"From January 27 malls, multiplexes, shops and eateries in non-residential areas like Bandra Kurla Complex and Nariman Point will remain open 24x7.

However, we won't impose this on anyone," he said while briefing reporters about the proposal of 'Mumbai 24x7 plan' being approved by the state Cabinet.

Aaditya also said that the move would help in generating employment and revenue for the state government.

Meanwhile, Chavan informed that the Centre will also be approached for waiving of its share of GST on the Tanhaji movie, which already enjoys exemption from state GST in Maharashtra.

"We have decided to waive off our portion in GST (goods and services tax) as state GST comes in our purview. We have also requested the Chief Minister to write to the Centre to waive off Central GST on 'Tanhaji' movie," he stated.

First Published on Jan 23, 2020 01:31 pm

tags #Aaditya Thackeray #Ashok Chavan #India #Mumbai 24x7 #Politics

