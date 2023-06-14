English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    Court issues summons to Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi and Siddaramaiah in defamation case filed by BJP

    The special court exclusively to deal with criminal cases related to elected former and sitting MPs/MLAs has taken cognisance of the offences under Sections 499 (defamation) and 500 (punishment for defamation) of the Indian Penal Code and posted the case for recording the sworn statement on July 27.

    PTI
    June 14, 2023 / 02:36 PM IST
    Court issues summons to Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi and Siddaramaiah in defamation case filed by BJP

    Court issues summons to Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi and Siddaramaiah in defamation case filed by BJP

    The BJP has filed a defamation complaint against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), before the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court here.

    The special court exclusively to deal with criminal cases related to elected former and sitting MPs/MLAs has taken cognisance of the offences under Sections 499 (defamation) and 500 (punishment for defamation) of the Indian Penal Code and posted the case for recording the sworn statement on July 27.

    Summons were ordered to be issued on Tuesday to all the respondents in this regard.

    The private complaint alleging false claims in advertisements tarnishing the image of the BJP was filed by the party's state secretary S Keshavaprasad on May 9.

    According to the complaint, the advertisement released by the KPCC in major newspapers on May 5, 2023 in the run-up to the Assembly election claiming that the then incumbent BJP government indulged in "40 per cent corruption" and had looted Rs 1.5 lakh crore in the previous four years was "baseless, prejudiced and defamatory".

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    PTI
    Tags: #Congress #court #India #Politics #Rahul Gandhi #Siddaramaiah.
    first published: Jun 14, 2023 02:35 pm