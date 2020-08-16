172@29@17@107!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|politics|coronavirus-impact-germicidal-uv-lights-polycarbonate-sheets-installed-in-parliament-ahead-of-monsoon-session-5712251.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php

you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Aug 16, 2020 04:55 PM IST

Coronavirus impact | Germicidal UV lights, polycarbonate sheets installed in Parliament ahead of Monsoon Session

The number of media personnel allowed will also have to be regulated this time as the Press Gallery will be able to accommodate 15 persons only; reporters holding temporary and session passes will not be allowed inside.

Moneycontrol News

Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu has been leaving no stone unturned to ensure maximum precaution and hygiene in Parliament as the Monsoon Session is set to begin.

The session will reportedly start in the first week of September amid the coronavirus pandemic. A number of provisions have been made to make sure no parliamentarian contracts the novel coronavirus while attending the Monsoon Session.

News18 reported that the Rajya Sabha secretariat has been tasked with completing all preparation by the third week of August, so that rehearsal and inspection can be done by month-end.

Let us look at how this Monsoon Session will be different from the others and what measures are being taken to ensure the maximum safety of parliamentarians.

  1. Four large display screens (85 inches) will be installed in the Chamber of the House along with six additional small screens (40 inches) that will be installed in the four galleries of the House.

  2. Cables and audio consoles will be installed to transmit real-time audio-visual signals so that members are able to participate in debates and discussions in Parliament.

  3. Ultraviolet germicidal irradiation systems may also be installed in the air-conditioning unit to kill.

  4. A poly-carbonate sheet will separate the Official Gallery from the Chamber of the House.

  5. Strict social distancing will be practised inside Parliament and to ensure that, for the first time since 1952, the chambers and galleries of both the Houses will be used for holding Parliament session. While 60 members will be seated in the Rajya Sabha Chamber, 51 will be seated in the Rajya Sabha galleries, and the other 132 members will be seated in the Lok Sabha Chamber.

  6. All political parties will be allotted seats depending on their strength, while seats will be reserved in the Rajya Sabha Chamber for the Prime Minister, the Leader of the House, the Leader of the Opposition, and leaders of other political parties.

  7. All officials have been advised to minimise paper usage as it will have to be physically distributed.

  8. The number of secretariat officials and media personnel allowed will also have to be regulated this time as the Officials Gallery and Press Gallery will be allowed to accommodate 15 persons each to ensure social distancing. Reporters holding temporary and session passes will not be allowed inside.

First Published on Aug 16, 2020 04:55 pm

