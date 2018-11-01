App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Nov 01, 2018 02:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

Chandrababu Naidu steps up efforts to build third front; meets Sharad Pawar, Farooq Abdullah

Naidu "coincidentally" also met senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here and briefly discussed about the need to bring all non-BJP political parties together, TDP sources said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Stepping up his efforts to build a pan-India alliance to take on the BJP in 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Andhra Pradesh chief minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu met NCP chief Sharad Pawar and National Conference president Farooq Abdullah here on Thursday.

Naidu "coincidentally" also met senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here and briefly discussed about the need to bring all non-BJP political parties together, TDP sources said.

The TDP chief is likely to call on Congress president Rahul Gandhi later in the day, to discuss the matter.

This is his second visit to New Delhi in less than a week.

Last week, Naidu had said that "political compulsions" will force non-BJP parties to come together to form a third front against the BJP.
First Published on Nov 1, 2018 02:18 pm

tags #Chandrababu Naidu #Congress #Farooq Abdullah #India #NC #NCP #Politics #Sharad Pawar #TDP

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.