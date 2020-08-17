Chandrababu Naidu accuses Andhra govt of phone tapping, demands probe

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu alleged on August 17 that the ruling YSR Congress Party is tapping the phone calls of the members of Opposition.

Naidu claimed that Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy’s government is tapping the phones of advocates, journalists, and social activists too.



YSRCP govt in Andhra Pradesh is tapping phones of opposition parties, advocates, journalists, & social activists. It would be appropriate to order enquiry by Center to check illegal acts of phone tapping in the state: TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu in a letter to PM Modi pic.twitter.com/YB5E40MV5R

— ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2020

Writing a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he urged the Centre to order a probe into the 'illegal acts' and complained about YSRCP’s 'systematic and concerted attack on the democratic institutions' in Andhra Pradesh.

His letter read: “One such modus operandi that the ruling party has chosen is by illegally and unlawfully tapping the phones of leaders of opposition parties, advocates, media persons, and social activists. Telephone tapping as per the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885 Section 5(2) and the Information Technology Act, 2000 [Section 69 can be done only in the case of threat to national security or in the interests of the sovereignty and integrity of India, threat to friendly relations with foreign countries. It appears the YSRCP-led Government has not followed any due procedure of law in tapping the phones of people from various walks of life.”

It also mentioned that phone-tapping “directly stands against Articles 19 and 21 of fundamental rights guaranteed in the constitution, wherein right to privacy is violated” and said the state government has been tapping phones illegally for political gains.

The former Andhra chief minister further wrote that “such illegal and unlawful practices by governments or private persons if unrestrained would lead to the destruction of institutions that were built painstakingly over a period of time. In the long run, such nefarious activities would result in the breakdown of democratic values and freedom of speech leading to Jungle Raj.”

Demanding a probe, Naidu wrote: “We appeal to you to initiate immediate and stern action in order to check any further unlawful activities by the ruling party and private institutions in Andhra Pradesh. Therefore, it would be appropriate to order an inquiry by a competent body of the Government of India to check the illegal acts of phone tapping in Andhra Pradesh.”