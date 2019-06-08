App
Last Updated : Jun 08, 2019 10:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP winning as many seats as predicted by Shah hints at EVM scam: Delhi minister

Gautam was speaking at a protest organised by the Samvidhan Bachao Sangharsh Samiti against what it called "rigging" of electronic voting machines in the recent Lok Sabha election.

Delhi Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on June 8 alleged that the BJP winning as many seats as predicted by its president Amit Shah hinted at an "EVM scam".

Gautam was speaking at a protest organised by the Samvidhan Bachao Sangharsh Samiti against what it called "rigging" of electronic voting machines in the recent Lok Sabha election.

"The media had said BJP wount not get more than 150 seats and NDA would not get more than 200 seats. The fact that BJP got the same number of seats as predicted by Amit Shah hints at an EVM scam. It is a matter of shame," the AAP minister alleged.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won over 350 seats in the Lok Sabha polls. The BJP alone won 303 seats.

"There is an atmosphere of fear but still you are raising the issue of EVM scam. There is always a first time when a voice is raised against a crime...," Gautam said.

"There was a media report that there were discrepancies in the number of votes polled in 373 seats. The Election Commission should respond," he said.
First Published on Jun 8, 2019 10:15 pm

#BJP #India #Politics

