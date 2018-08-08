BJP trying to bring down Congress-JDS coalition govt: KPCC chief

Accusing BJP of still trying to poach Congress MLAs, Karnataka Pradesh Congress chief Dinesh Gundu Rao today alleged that it was trying to bring down his party's coalition government with JDS in the state.

"BJP is desperate and trying to bring down this government. They are unable to digest RPT digest staying out of power, so are trying to do all sorts of things, but not getting any success," he said in response to reports that some Congress MLAs were in touch with the BJP.

His charge that BJP was still trying to poach Congress MLAs was an apparent reference to the party's RPT party's failed bid to muster majority after B S Yeddyuruppa formed the government in May this year.

Speaking to reporters here, he alleged that BJP was conspiring to create instability inKarnataka, trying to poach almost everyone in the Congress by 'luring them with power and money.'

But no one was paying heed to them. Dismissing reports that some Congress leaders, including state Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, were in touch with the BJP leadership, he said they had gone to Delhi to meet Congress leaders to discuss various issues and there was nothing wrong in it.

"They have thirst for power. BJP people speak about values and principles. Why are they indulging in immoral acts?" he asked. The KPCC chief said party President Rahul Gandhi would on August 13 make his maiden visit to Karnataka after the assembly polls held in May and address a "Jana Dwani" (people's voice) rally in Bidar.

He said the rally assumes significance in the run up to the 2019 Lok Sabha polls as Gandhi is expected to highlight various issues concerning the country. He would then leave for Telangana on a two day visit, he said.

Asked about opposition from within Congress to ally with JD(S) for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Rao said the bigger target for the party was to bring down the government at the Centre that is 'encouraging and protecting corruption,'for which they would have to tolerate smaller issues, try to adjust and move ahead for the sake of the country's future.

"We are talking to everyone...we are talking constituency wise, trying to inform them (party men) about the reasons for alliance government and joining hands (with JDS).

During recent meetings on preparation for the Lok Sabha polls, leaders of certain districts reportedly asked the state leadership to ensure that the party's interest was not compromised while deciding on seat sharing with JD(S), its ruling coalition partner.

Seat sharing arrangement between both parties, especially in old Mysuru region where JD(S) is strong and Congress too has its sitting MP's, is going to be a test for the coalition. Rao also said that for the polls to 105 urban local bodies, scheduled for August 29, the party leadership at the locallevel has been asked to take decisions on forging alliance.