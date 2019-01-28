App
Last Updated : Jan 28, 2019 05:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP stages demonstrations against Congress govt's failure to implement farm loan waiver in Rajasthan

"The Congress promised loan waiver for farmers within 10 days of government formation but nothing has happened on the ground. The party had also promised Rs 3,500 monthly allowance to unemployed youths and youths too are disappointed," BJP MLA Anita Bhadel told reporters in Ajmer.

The BJP staged demonstrations in all district headquarters of Rajasthan on Monday, flaying the newly elected Congress government for failing to fulfil its promise of farm loan waiver. Senior party leaders led the demonstrations and handed over representations to district administration officials.

"The Congress promised loan waiver for farmers within 10 days of government formation but nothing has happened on the ground. The party had also promised Rs 3,500 monthly allowance to unemployed youths and youths too are disappointed," BJP MLA Anita Bhadel told reporters in Ajmer.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Om Birla led the demonstration in Kota.

Similar protests were held in other districts as well.

Countering the BJP's charge, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said the government has already announced the loan waiver and that the BJP was staging protests fearing its imminent defeat in the Lok Sabha election.

"People gave mandate to Congress and the BJP is going to lose Lok Sabha elections as well. Therefore, they are anxious," the chief minister told reporters in Banswara.

He said that the government would roll out a scheme to encourage good borrowers, who pay back loan, after studying similar schemes of other states.
First Published on Jan 28, 2019 05:29 pm

tags #BJP #Congress #Economy #farmers #India #loan waiver #Politics #Rajasthan

