you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 10, 2019 04:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP raked up temple issue as it failed to bring development: Prithviraj Chavan

Targeting the BJP-led central government over the controversial Rafale jet deal, the senior Congress leader said the issue would not fade and that the "truth will come out".

Former Maharashtra chief minister Prithviraj Chavan on Thursday said since the BJP "failed" to bring development, it raked up the Ram temple issue ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, but people will not get misled by such "poll tactics".

While the Opposition Congress has been alleging corruption in the Rafale fighter jet deal, the government has denied any wrongdoing.

Chavan was speaking to reporters in Nagpur district of Maharashtra after the Congress began its fifth leg of the 'Sangharsh Yatra' to highlight "failures" of the central and state governments, ahead of the forthcoming general polls.

"The BJP has no issues. It has failed on the development front and hence, has raised the Ram temple issue just six months before the elections. But, the public won't be misled by these poll tactics," Chavan said.

Asked if the Ram temple issue and reservation for general category poor were meant to divert the attention from the Rafale jet deal row, Chavan said, "The Rafale issue is in the Supreme Court and the public is also well aware of it."

"Whatever the government may do, the issue is not going to fade and truth will ultimately come out," he said.

To a query on the impact of 10 per cent reservation to general category poor on elections, he said its affect on polls will be seen later.

"The bill has been passed but what impact it will have on Maharashtra, specially on the debate over Maratha reservation, there is no clarity on it. We will able to comment when the Maharashtra government clarifies on the impact of 10 per cent quota in the state," he said.

The Parliament had on Wednesday approved amending the Constitution to provide 10 per cent reservation to general category poor in government jobs and education.
First Published on Jan 10, 2019 04:10 pm

tags #BJP #Congress #India #Politics #Prithviraj Chavan #Temple issue

