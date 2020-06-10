App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jun 10, 2020 03:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BJP MP from Ladakh fires back at Rahul Gandhi, points to "Chinese occupation of Indian territory" during Congress rule

Questioning the ongoing Chinese incursion in Ladakh, Rahul Gandhi had put out tweets aimed at Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and asked: “Have the Chinese occupied Indian territory in Ladakh?”

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Jamyang Tsering Namgyal
Jamyang Tsering Namgyal

Attacking Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his sarcastic jibe at the Centre over the ongoing Chinese aggression in Ladakh, Bharatiya Janata Party MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, on June 10, highlighted how the Chinese took control of Indian territory during the UPA regime.

Questioning the ongoing Chinese incursion in Ladakh, Rahul Gandhi had put out tweets aimed at Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and asked: “Have the Chinese occupied Indian territory in Ladakh?”

Replying to this, the Ladakh MP took to Twitter on June 10 to point out how Chinese incursion into Indian territory panned out over the years during Congress rule.

Close
Tagging the Gandhi scion and the official Twitter handle of the Congress party, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal wrote:

He went on to share a break-up of the areas in Ladakh lost during Congress rule:

  • Aksai Chin (37,244 square km) in 1962 during Congress regime.

  • Tia Pangnak and Chabji Valley (250km) in Chumur area till 2008 during UPA time.

  • Zorawar Fort in Demjok was destroyed by PLA in 2008 and setup PLA's Observing Point in 2012 during UPA regime and also created Chinese/new Demjok/Colony with 13 cemented houses.

  • India lost Doom Cheley (ancient trade point) between Dungti and Demjok in 2008-2009 during the UPA regime.


The BJP leader also shared a map of the area titled: “Overview of Demjok area. Chinese intruded land of India till 2012 during Congress regime.”

related news

Notably, Rahul Gandhi has been urging the Centre to come clean on the ongoing stand-off between Chinese and Indian troops and reveal if the Chinese have occupied Indian territory in Ladakh region.

The Congress leader’s rebuttal to the Ladakh MP’s tweet came shortly after, with fresh allegations of Chinese intrusion and attacks on Prime Minister’s silence over this border issue.


Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 10, 2020 01:10 pm

tags #Chinese incursion in Ladakh #India China standoff #Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Explained | How New Zealand eliminated coronavirus

Explained | How New Zealand eliminated coronavirus

Coronavirus pummels global economy, jobs - even without 2nd wave

Coronavirus pummels global economy, jobs - even without 2nd wave

Economy on road to recovery? Some sectors showing signs of revival, suggests report

Economy on road to recovery? Some sectors showing signs of revival, suggests report

most popular

Unlock 1.0 | Hotels prepare to welcome guests with free meals, discounted stays

Unlock 1.0 | Hotels prepare to welcome guests with free meals, discounted stays

India-China Ties | Incessant problems and the mirage of peace

India-China Ties | Incessant problems and the mirage of peace

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.