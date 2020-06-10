BJP MP from Ladakh fires back at Rahul Gandhi, points to "Chinese occupation of Indian territory" during Congress rule

Attacking Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his sarcastic jibe at the Centre over the ongoing Chinese aggression in Ladakh, Bharatiya Janata Party MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, on June 10, highlighted how the Chinese took control of Indian territory during the UPA regime.



Once RM is done commenting on the hand symbol, can he answer:

Have the Chinese occupied Indian territory in Ladakh? — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 9, 2020

Questioning the ongoing Chinese incursion in Ladakh, Rahul Gandhi had put out tweets aimed at Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and asked: “Have the Chinese occupied Indian territory in Ladakh?”

Replying to this, the Ladakh MP took to Twitter on June 10 to point out how Chinese incursion into Indian territory panned out over the years during Congress rule.



Aksai Chin (37,244 square km) in 1962 during Congress regime.



Tia Pangnak and Chabji Valley (250km) in Chumur area till 2008 during UPA time.



Zorawar Fort in Demjok was destroyed by PLA in 2008 and setup PLA's Observing Point in 2012 during UPA regime and also created Chinese/new Demjok/Colony with 13 cemented houses.



India lost Doom Cheley (ancient trade point) between Dungti and Demjok in 2008-2009 during the UPA regime.



Tagging the Gandhi scion and the official Twitter handle of the Congress party, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal wrote:He went on to share a break-up of the areas in Ladakh lost during Congress rule:

The BJP leader also shared a map of the area titled: “Overview of Demjok area. Chinese intruded land of India till 2012 during Congress regime.”

Notably, Rahul Gandhi has been urging the Centre to come clean on the ongoing stand-off between Chinese and Indian troops and reveal if the Chinese have occupied Indian territory in Ladakh region.



The Chinese have walked in and taken our territory in Ladakh.

Meanwhile The PM is absolutely silent and has vanished from the scene.https://t.co/Cv06T6aMvU — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 10, 2020

The Congress leader’s rebuttal to the Ladakh MP’s tweet came shortly after, with fresh allegations of Chinese intrusion and attacks on Prime Minister’s silence over this border issue.