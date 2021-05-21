BJP leader Sambit Patra’s ‘Congress toolkit’ tweet flagged as manipulated media

BJP Spokesperson Sambit Patra.

In a setback for the Bharatiya Janata Party, microblogging platform Twitter has flagged BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra’s “Congress toolkit” tweet as “manipulated media”.

In the tweet posted by Patra on May 18, he had shared screenshots of a purported ‘toolkit’ of the rival Congress party, which he claimed was being used to target Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Sambit Patra’s tweet read: “Friends look at the #CongressToolKit in extending help to the needy during the Pandemic! More of a PR exercise with the help of ‘Friendly Journalists’ and ‘Influencers’ than a soulful endeavour. Read for yourselves the agenda of the Congress.”



Friends yesterday Congress wanted to know who’s the Author of the toolkit.

Pls check the properties of the Paper.

Author: Saumya Varma

Who’s Saumya Varma ...

The Evidences speak for themselves:

Will Sonia Gandhi & Rahul Gandhi reply? pic.twitter.com/hMtwcuRVLW

— Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) May 19, 2021

He had then put out another tweet the following day to back his "toolkit" allegation with evidence.

Twitter flagged Patra's "toolkit" tweet as “manipulated media” after the Congress party complained that the pages being circulated by BJP as their ‘toolkit’ is fake and was created on forged letterheads.

As per Twitter policy, “…tweets that include media (videos, audio, and images) that have been deceptively altered or fabricated” are flagged by the social media platform.