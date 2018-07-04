App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jul 04, 2018 03:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BJP hacked my Facebook page: Tej Pratap Yadav

The accusations were made after some of Tej Pratap Yadav's posts mentioned about his refrainment from contesting the elections and contemplation of retirement from politics.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

BJP has been accused of allegedly “hacking” Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tej Pratap Yadav’s Facebook page with an intention of weakening the party by creating a rift in his family.

The accusations came approximately an hour after a post hinting his sadness over few leaders of his party. He said few leaders, including an MLC and his parents – RJD Supremo Lalu Prasad and national Vice President Rabri Devi – were ignoring his complaints. The posts mentioned about his refrainment from contesting the elections and contemplation of retirement from politics. These posts were deleted within thirty minutes, following which he gave an example of how his father’s account was hacked earlier.

“My account was hacked by the BJP and RSS IT cell. They are saying ill things about my family and trying to create a rift between us. Earlier, my father’s Facebook page was hacked by a BJP supporter and he was jailed for his actions. Bad things have been written initially about me and now my mother. Seeing our success, our opponents have stooped down to the lowest levels of politics,” mentioned Yadav in a post on Monday night. He added that he could never think of maligning his family’s stand because family is his life and his brother Tejashwi Yadav is his strength.

Referencing to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Yadav accused him of having knowledge about the hacking of his Facebook page and Kumar, who has walked out of the alliance in 2017, was siding with BJP to create problems in the family. As reported by The Indian Express, Yadav also held a sign outside his maternal residence on Tuesday morning that read: ‘No Entry Nitish Chacha (Uncle).’
First Published on Jul 4, 2018 03:59 pm

tags #BJP #Politics #RJD #Trending News

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.