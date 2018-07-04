BJP hacked my Facebook page: Tej Pratap Yadav

BJP has been accused of allegedly “hacking” Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tej Pratap Yadav’s Facebook page with an intention of weakening the party by creating a rift in his family.

The accusations came approximately an hour after a post hinting his sadness over few leaders of his party. He said few leaders, including an MLC and his parents – RJD Supremo Lalu Prasad and national Vice President Rabri Devi – were ignoring his complaints. The posts mentioned about his refrainment from contesting the elections and contemplation of retirement from politics. These posts were deleted within thirty minutes, following which he gave an example of how his father’s account was hacked earlier.

“My account was hacked by the BJP and RSS IT cell. They are saying ill things about my family and trying to create a rift between us. Earlier, my father’s Facebook page was hacked by a BJP supporter and he was jailed for his actions. Bad things have been written initially about me and now my mother. Seeing our success, our opponents have stooped down to the lowest levels of politics,” mentioned Yadav in a post on Monday night. He added that he could never think of maligning his family’s stand because family is his life and his brother Tejashwi Yadav is his strength.