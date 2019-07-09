App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jul 09, 2019 02:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bengal Cong chief submits resignation letter taking responsibility for Lok Sabha poll debacle

The Congress won two of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal, down from four it had won in the 2014 election.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

West Bengal Congress president Somen Mitra submitted a letter of resignation from the post taking responsibility for the party's poor show in the Lok Sabha election, sources said on July 9.

However, Gaurav Gogoi, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge of party affairs in the state, refused to accept Mitra's resignation and requested him to continue in the post, they said.

The Congress won two of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal, down from four it had won in the 2014 election.

Last week, Rahul Gandhi formally resigned as the Congress president, saying he was responsible for the loss in the Lok Sabha election and that accountability was critical for the party's future growth.

Catch Budget 2019 LIVE updates here. Click here for full Budget 2019 coverage
First Published on Jul 9, 2019 01:19 pm

tags #Election #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

