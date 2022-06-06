English
    Bengal cabinet approves proposal to make Mamata chancellor of state-run universities

    It also gave its nod to another proposal to remove the governor from the post of Visitor to private universities and replace him with the state's education minister.

    PTI
    June 06, 2022 / 07:43 PM IST
    West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Illustration: Moneycontrol)

    The West Bengal cabinet on Monday gave its approval to a proposal to make Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee chancellor of all state-run universities, replacing Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, an official said.

    The cabinet gave its consent to make the chief minister the chancellor of all state-run universities, including agricultural and health varsities, the official said.

    The proposal will be introduced as a bill in the assembly in the monsoon session starting June 10.
    Tags: #Governor Jagdeep Dhankar #Mamata Baneerjee #west bengal
    first published: Jun 6, 2022 07:43 pm
