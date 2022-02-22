English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar:Decoding Credit Score with OneScore, the first of the series of Masterclasses aimed at explaining the credit score. Block your calendar on 23 Feb at 4.00 p.m. Register Now!
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    Assembly Elections 2022 | Need tough leader for difficult times: PM Modi

    Addressing an election rally in Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich, PM Modi also predicted the BJP’s win the Assembly polls.

    PTI
    February 22, 2022 / 06:14 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said when turmoil in prevailing in the world, India needs to be stronger and for difficult times, a tough leader is needed.

    Addressing an election rally in Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich, Modi also predicted the BJP’s win the Assembly polls. The BJP is all set to hit a four in the Assembly polls, he said.

    Hitting out at the rivals, Modi said in the name of "garibi hatao and Samajwad (socialism)", they looted the country.

    He questioned the "silence" of opposition parties over the court verdict in the Ahmedabad blasts case, saying the country has come to know who were helping them (terrorists).
    PTI
    Tags: #Assembly Elections 2022 #Current Affairs #India #Politics #UP Elections 2022
    first published: Feb 22, 2022 06:14 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.