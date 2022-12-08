Gujarat Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates | Bhupendra Patel leads with over 23,000 votes

December 08, 2022 / 10:24 AM IST

power in the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah for the seventh consecutive term. The BJP, which won 99 seats in the 2017 polls, is projected to win in the range of 117-151 seats in a House of 182 and the Congress between 16 and 51 seats. It is also upbeat about the possibility of the AAP eating into Congress votes, which could be additionally beneficial for the saffron party. The best showing for the BJP in Gujarat came in 2002 when the party had won 127 seats in the 182-member state assembly. The poll outcome will determine if the Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) gets a chance to establish itself as a pan-national party and a challenger to the BJP at the national level also. For the Congress, its role as the main challenger to the BJP is at stake and Thursday's results will show if the party's ‘silent campaign' has cut ice with people.

