App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Feb 16, 2020 12:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Arvind Kejriwal oath-taking ceremony LIVE: Seek PM’s blessings to develop Delhi further, says Kejriwal

Live updates of Arvind Kejriwal being sworn-in as the Delhi Chief Minister and AAP MLAs taking oath as Cabinet ministers at the iconic Ramlila Maidan in the national capital

Arvind Kejriwal was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Delhi for the third consecutive term. Cabinet ministers also took oath of office.

The ceremony was held at New Delhi's iconic Ramlila Maidan. Catch LIVE updates here: 

highlights

  • February 16, 2020 12:52 PM IST

    CM Arvind Kejriwal has concluded his address at the Ramlila Maidan.

  • February 16, 2020 12:50 PM IST

    CM Arvind Kejriwal has urged the crowd to sing 'hum honge kamyab (we shall overcome)’ with him.

  • February 16, 2020 12:41 PM IST

    Kejriwal: I seek the prime minister's blessings to develop Delhi further.

  • February 16, 2020 12:40 PM IST

    CM Arvind Kejriwal has thanked the people of Delhi for voting for what he claims is ‘kaam ki rajneeti (politics of work)’.

  • February 16, 2020 12:38 PM IST

    Kejriwal: Our opponents said few things. I forgive them today. I urge them too, to forget what has happened, what was said. Let’s work together. I want to work with the Centre and make Delhi number one.

  • February 16, 2020 12:38 PM IST

    Kejriwal: Our opponents said few things. I forgive them today. I urge them too, to forget what has happened, what was said. Let’s work together. I want to work with the Centre and make Delhi number one.

  • February 16, 2020 12:35 PM IST

    CM Arvind Kejriwal: Some people voted for AAP, some voted for BJP, Congress and other parties. But, today I have taken oath as everybody's chief minister.

  • February 16, 2020 12:34 PM IST

    Kejriwal: We will continue to work to bring prosperity to Delhi.

  • February 16, 2020 12:33 PM IST

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal: Today, your son has taken oath as the Chief Minister for the third time. This is not my victory. This is your victory, this is victory of the people of Delhi. This is every mother’s win, every student’s win and youth’s victory.

  • February 16, 2020 12:31 PM IST

    Arvind Kejriwal oath-taking ceremony LIVE updates | Lt. Governor Anil Baijal has left the venue. CM Kejriwal is addressing the gathering.

LOAD MORE
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.