Feb 16, 2020 12:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Arvind Kejriwal oath-taking ceremony LIVE: Seek PM’s blessings to develop Delhi further, says Kejriwal
Live updates of Arvind Kejriwal being sworn-in as the Delhi Chief Minister and AAP MLAs taking oath as Cabinet ministers at the iconic Ramlila Maidan in the national capital
Arvind Kejriwal was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Delhi for the third consecutive term. Cabinet ministers also took oath of office.The ceremony was held at New Delhi's iconic Ramlila Maidan. Catch LIVE updates here:
Arvind Kejriwal oath-taking ceremony LIVE updates
CM Arvind Kejriwal has concluded his address at the Ramlila Maidan.
CM Arvind Kejriwal has urged the crowd to sing 'hum honge kamyab (we shall overcome)’ with him.
Kejriwal: I seek the prime minister's blessings to develop Delhi further.
CM Arvind Kejriwal has thanked the people of Delhi for voting for what he claims is ‘kaam ki rajneeti (politics of work)’.
Kejriwal: Our opponents said few things. I forgive them today. I urge them too, to forget what has happened, what was said. Let’s work together. I want to work with the Centre and make Delhi number one.
CM Arvind Kejriwal: Some people voted for AAP, some voted for BJP, Congress and other parties. But, today I have taken oath as everybody's chief minister.
Kejriwal: We will continue to work to bring prosperity to Delhi.
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal: Today, your son has taken oath as the Chief Minister for the third time. This is not my victory. This is your victory, this is victory of the people of Delhi. This is every mother’s win, every student’s win and youth’s victory.
Arvind Kejriwal oath-taking ceremony LIVE updates | Lt. Governor Anil Baijal has left the venue. CM Kejriwal is addressing the gathering.