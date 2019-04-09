Articles 35A, 370 hindering J&K's development, people want change: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir want a change, including Article 35A and Article 370 as they hinder development.

In an exclusive interview with News18 Network Group Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi, PM Modi said: “The problem in Kashmir is largely due to the 50-odd political families there. They have been milking the issue. They don't want any benefit to be given to the common Kashmiri people. They are using public sentiment for political gains. The Income Tax Department has cracked down on such elements.”

He added that people of Kashmir want freedom from "political families".

“While stone-throwers are funded by Pakistan to protect militants, when there is crackdown by the NIA on terror operators, people stand outside their homes and clap. People of Kashmir want freedom from such political families who have been preying on their emotions for 50 years. The situation in Kashmir is such that people want change, whether it is about Article 35A or 370,” the prime minister said.

PM Modi added that former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru’s policies were an obstacle for J&K and that they need a “re-look”.

“There must be investment and job opportunities in Jammu and Kashmir. 35A, 370 have been standing in the way of development. No one goes there to invest. We can build IIMs, but professors are not ready to go there as their children don't get admission in schools. They can't find homes. This ends up harming the interests of J&K. Pandit Nehru's policies stand as an obstacle for J&K today. It needs to be reviewed,” the prime minister said.

In its manifesto, BJP has promised abrogation of Article 370 if the party retains power in the Lok Sabha polls.

