App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Aug 04, 2018 04:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

AP CM Chandrababu Naidu, Union minister Suresh Prabhu visit hospital to enquire about Karunanidhi's health

Naidu, the TDP supremo, visited the Kauvery Hospital and enquired about Karunanidhi's health from his son and DMK working president M K Stalin.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Union minister Suresh Prabhu today visited a city hospital where DMK president M Karunanidhi has been undergoing treatment since July 28.

Naidu, the TDP supremo, visited the Kauvery Hospital and enquired about Karunanidhi's health from his son and DMK working president M K Stalin.

"Visited @kalaignar89 at the Kauvery hospital, Chennai today and met with @mkstalin to discuss the DMK Chief's health. Praying that he (Karunanidhi) recovers soon and gains his health back," Naidu said in a tweet.

Similarly, Prabhu, Union Minister for Commerce and Industry and Civil Aviation, also met Stalin, besides DMK MP Kanimozhi.

related news

He was accompanied by senior BJP leader Shahnawaz Khan and the party's state unit president Tamilisai Soundararajan.

"Called on @kalaignar89 Dr Karunanidhi with @ShahnawazBJP @DrTamilisaiBJP and our party leaders. We all wish he will get well soon to guide millions of his well wishers @arivalayam (DMK hq) (sic)," Prabhu tweeted.

"Great leader who shaped politics for decades. Get well soon #Kalaignar @mkstalin @KanimozhiDMK," the minister added.

ISRO scientist M Annadurai and actor R Parthiban also visited the hospital to enquire about the DMK leader's health.

Karunanidhi was admitted to the hospital following a dip in blood pressure on Saturday last.

On July 31, the hospital said the leader would require an extended period of hospitalisation due to a "decline" in his general health, although his vital parameters have normalised.
First Published on Aug 4, 2018 03:25 pm

tags #India #M Karunanidhi #N Chandrababu Naidu #Politics #Suresh Prabhi

most popular

August scare: Sensex fell 7 times in past 10 years, will this be the 8th?

August scare: Sensex fell 7 times in past 10 years, will this be the 8th?

HDFC AMC to debut on bourses on August 6: Will it be a bumper listing after strong response to IPO?

HDFC AMC to debut on bourses on August 6: Will it be a bumper listing after strong response to IPO?

Avenue Supermarts review: D-Mart's consistent show makes it good long-term bet

Avenue Supermarts review: D-Mart's consistent show makes it good long-term bet

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.