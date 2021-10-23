MARKET NEWS

Amit Shah reviews security situation, counter-terrorism measures in Kashmir

Amit Shah reviewed the security scenario at a meeting held at the Raj Bhawan here and attended by top civil administration officials, including Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, and senior security officials from the Army, CRPF, police and other agencies, officials said.

PTI
October 23, 2021 / 02:13 PM IST
Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday reviewed the security situation and steps taken to combat terrorism in Kashmir Valley in the wake of a spate of attacks on civilians, particularly non-local labourers and minorities.

Shah reviewed the security scenario at a meeting held at the Raj Bhawan here and attended by top civil administration officials, including Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, and senior security officials from the Army, CRPF, police and other agencies, officials said.

The home minister was briefed about the steps taken to eliminate terrorism from Jammu and Kashmir and counter-infiltration measures taken by the forces, the officials said.

Shah’s visit to Kashmir comes in the backdrop of 11 civilian killings in the valley in October alone. Five of those killed were labourers from Bihar, while three, including two teachers, belonged to minority communities in Kashmir. Shah’s visit to Kashmir comes in the backdrop of 11 civilian killings in the valley in October alone.

Close

This is Shah’s first visit to Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the state of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories on August 5, 2019. Security was beefed up across Kashmir ahead of Shah’s visit.

Security was beefed up across Kashmir ahead of Shah’s visit. Additional deployment of security forces has been made across the valley, especially in the city, the officials said.

Official sources said that 50 companies of additional paramilitary forces are being inducted into the valley in the wake of the recent spate of civilian killings.

Bunkers manned by paramilitary CRPF have come up in several areas of the city as well in other parts of Kashmir Valley, the officials said.
PTI
first published: Oct 23, 2021 02:13 pm

