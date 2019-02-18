App
Last Updated : Feb 18, 2019 01:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

Akhilesh Yadav attacks PM Modi govt over soldiers' deaths

Yadav had, on February 15, visited the house of slain CRPF personnel Pradeep, one of the 40 victims of the Pulwama terror attack, in Kannauj and paid condolences.

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav sought to corner the Narendra Modi government on February 18 over the death of soldiers, asking "why the government is waiting and watching".

"Till when will the three day period of mourning keep getting extended? Everyday we get news of the brave martyrdom of our jawans while smiling BJP politicians accompany their funeral processions. Why is the govt waiting and watching?," he said in a tweet.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also tagged a news report with the headline -- "Four Army personnel including Major martyred in encounter with terrorists in Pulwama" -- with his tweet.

The SP leader also took to Twitter on February 17 to attack the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government after the Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Express developed a technical snag.

"After the inauguration, fumes were seen in Vande Bharat train, power failure inside coaches, snag developed in brakes after which train came to a halt. Vande Bharat is a story of development. Farmers are angry, youths are unemployed, security system has collapsed and country's economy shattered," he wrote on the microblogging website.

The country's first semi-high speed train had broken down on its return journey to New Delhi from Varanasi.
First Published on Feb 18, 2019 01:39 pm

