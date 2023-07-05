English
    Ajit Pawar ahead in numbers game; 35 of 53 NCP MLAs attend his meeting

    PTI
    July 05, 2023 / 01:32 PM IST
    MLA Anil Patil claimed that as many as 40 of the 53 party MLAs are with Ajit Pawar.

    As many as 35 of 53 NCP MLAs were present at the party meeting convened by Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar in Mumbai today, party sources said.

    As per the sources, the number will increase further. Five of eight NCP MLCs are also attending the meeting in suburban Bandra, they said.

    According to former principal secretary of Maharashtra Legislature Anant Kalse, the Ajit Pawar camp needs the support of at least 36 MLAs to avoid disqualification.

    NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s supporters thronged his residence in south Mumbai this morning, hours ahead of the show of strength meetings convened by him and Ajit Pawar who parted ways to become the deputy chief minister.

    The Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar factions of the Nationalist Congress Party are holding their meetings in Yashwantrao Chavan Centre in south Mumbai and in Bhujbal Knowledge City in suburban Bandra, respectively.

    Outside Silver Oak, the senior Pawar’s residence in south Mumbai, a party worker was seen carrying a banner which read, "83-year-old warrior waging a fight alone".

    Supporters of Ajit Pawar also gathered outside his Devgiri official residence, also in south Mumbai, before he left to attend the meeting at Bandra.

    "We are hard core Dada (as Ajit Pawar is called) supporters. We have come all the way from Baramati," an NCP worker told the media outside Devgiri.

    These are the first meetings involving party functionaries for both factions since Ajit Pawar and eight MLAs, including Chhagan Bhujbal, Dilip Walse Patil and Hasan Mushrif, joined the Eknath Shinde government on July 2.

    Both factions have claimed that they have most MLAs with them.

