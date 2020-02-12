After storming back to power, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal meets LG Anil Baijal

A day after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) stormed back to power in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal at the Raj Niwas in New Delhi on February 12.

The meeting lasted for around 15 minutes. Sources said the two discussed the oath-taking ceremony which could take place over the weekend.

As per procedure, Kejriwal is also likely to tender his resignation to pave the way for his fresh swearing-in as the chief minister.

Kejriwal will also hold a meeting with the newly-elected Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs. The legislators will then elect him as the leader of the legislature party, following which he will stake claim to form the government.

The Lt Governor had dissolved the Sixth Legislative Assembly of Delhi on February 11.

The AAP has won 62 of the 70 assembly seats, leaving the BJP with just eight seats. The Congress drew a blank for the second successive assembly elections in Delhi.