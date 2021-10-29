MARKET NEWS

3 farm laws will also be withdrawn soon: Rahul Gandhi after cops start removing barricades at protest site

"Only artificial barricades have been removed so far, soon the three anti-agriculture laws will also be withdrawn. Hail Annadata Satyagraha," he said in a tweet in Hindi, using the hashtag 'FarmersProtest'.

PTI
October 29, 2021 / 03:05 PM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. File image.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. File image.

After the Delhi Police started removing barricades at the farmers’ protest site in Ghazipur, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said the three "anti-agriculture" farm laws would also be withdrawn soon.

"Only artificial barricades have been removed so far, soon the three anti-agriculture laws will also be withdrawn. Hail Annadata Satyagraha," he said in a tweet in Hindi, using the hashtag 'FarmersProtest'.

The Delhi Police on Friday started removing the barricades and concertina wires it had put in place at the anti-farm laws protest site at Ghazipur on the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border.

Multiple layers of iron and cement barricades, and at least five layers of concertina wires were put up last year, and further strengthened after the January 26 violence this year during the farmers’ protest against the three contentious farm laws.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (east) Priyanka Kashyap said Friday, "The process of removing barricades on NH-9 has been started. The temporary barricading is being removed to ease out vehicular movement. However, National Highway 24 was already open for traffic."

The opening of the road stretch would help thousands of commuters in Ghaziabad, Delhi, Noida as well as those travelling between the national capital and interiors of Uttar Pradesh to Meerut and beyond.
PTI
Tags: #Farm laws #India #Politics
