The Week on Dalal Street | Weekly wrap of market trends, stock moves & what to look out for!
In this episode of The Week on Dalal Street, Santosh Nair and Anuj Singhal discuss if investors in Indian shares are being complacent, given global headwinds and the chinks in the domestic economy as well.
September 02, 2022 / 06:32 PM IST
The other talking points were:
- What is driving the outperformance in small and midcap shares?
- Why are banking shares rallying despite concerns over economic growth for this year?
- Does the latest GDP reading change the outlook for capital good shares?
- Is the tactical rally in auto shares over for the time being?
- How will RIL’s proposed entry in the FMCG sector affect valuation multiples of incumbents
- Why is Escorts at new highs despite most analysts being bearish on the stock
- What’s driving the upswing the in hotel stocks?
- Are defence stocks good buys at these levels?
- Why are investors once again warming up to cement stocks?