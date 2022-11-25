The Week on Dalal Street | Weekly wrap of market trends, stock moves & what to look out for!

Other points discussed in this podcast include:

• Whether investors have cause to rejoice at the Sensex making a new high, considering that most second line stocks are still struggling.

• Whether rail PSU stocks still have steam left in them?

• Whether it is time to book profits in PSU banks?

• Why stocks relating to the market, like broking, BSE, CDSL are underperforming

• Key triggers that will help hospital stocks build on recent gains

• Have Paytm shares bottomed out?

• What the steep fall in Eicher Motors and M&M indicate?