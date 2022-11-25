The Week on Dalal Street | Weekly wrap of market trends, stock moves & what to look out for!
In this episode of The Week on Dalal Street, CNBC Awaaz’s Anuj Singhal says that the market is sensing that the worst of rate hikes may be behind. In conversation with Moneycontrol’s Santosh Nair, he says IT stocks will outperform in the short term and that the rally in rail PSU stocks could have to do with the market being starved for good ideas.
November 25, 2022 / 06:20 PM IST
Other points discussed in this podcast include:
• Whether investors have cause to rejoice at the Sensex making a new high, considering that most second line stocks are still struggling.
• Whether rail PSU stocks still have steam left in them?
• Whether it is time to book profits in PSU banks?
• Why stocks relating to the market, like broking, BSE, CDSL are underperforming
• Key triggers that will help hospital stocks build on recent gains
• Have Paytm shares bottomed out?
• What the steep fall in Eicher Motors and M&M indicate?