The Travelogue Podcast | Planning a family vacation? Try an ultra luxury homestay for a unique experience

In this episode of The Travelogue Podcast, Moneycontrol's Jerome Anthony explores what ultra luxury homestays are offering discerning Indian travellers, especially those who love to go on a weekend break with the family.

He's in conversation with Founder and CEO of Lohono Stays Nibhrant Shah, who says homestays are the go to option especially for young travellers, which he attributes to the gig economy mindset.

Shah explains that people are willing to spend when they see something unique is being offered at a homestay and adds that ultra luxury involves asking what a customer for something that he doesn't even know he wants.

"It can be little things like suitable amenities in a car ride to the homestay, or a nanny to engage the children while the parents get to relax," he says.

Tune in to The Travelogue Podcast to know more.

If you have any queries or feedback, you can write to us at